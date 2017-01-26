Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role  Be a Citizen Journalist  ?

Let's change namma Bengaluru for better walkability
Thumb_mayhem_created_by_inactive_signal_lights

Take photos of the issues, post it on social media by tagging the authorities. Have faith: they will solve the issues for you!

Nadia Asif, Jan 26 2017
Take a look at floral Gol Gumbaz at Lalbagh flower show
Thumb_flowershow

Glimpses from Republic Day flower show organised at Lalbagh, Bengaluru.

Abraham Koshy, Jan 25 2017
Bengaluru's own tree festival to be back in February
Thumb_neralu

The tree festival will have much to offer for children and schools. Schools can participate in the festival by registering with Neralu.

Poornima Kannan, Jan 24 2017
‘Women Start-up Programme’ takes off at IIMB, Bengaluru

Over 1700 women across India participated in Stage 1 of programme which was a 5-week online course to identify an idea and initiate a venture; two mentor panels assessed around 300 submissions selecting the top 50 for Stage 2.

Chandrika J. Chandwani, Jan 24 2017
Can my way be your right?
Thumb_footpath_seniorcitizen

Pedestrians are the most-neglected species on the road. Their rights have been infringed by others' "ways".

Rosemary F N, Jan 23 2017
BDA's Revised Master Plan: Citizens bat for limiting the growth
Thumb_bda_rmp_1

Lack of social infrastructure, transport, not considering the non-adherence to old master plan and many other issues came to fore during BDA's consultation for master plan.

3 Akshatha M, Jan 19 2017
Portal_cover_water-pump-firefighter

From diesel generator to water pumps and tanks to  fire-extinguishing mechanism assembled on two-wheelers, Fire Department has interesting set of tools to deal with emergencies.

Nikhil R Reddy, Jan 26 2017
Bengaluru's own tree festival to be back in February
The tree festival will have much to offer for children and schools. Schools can participate in the festival by registering with Neralu.
Poornima Kannan, Jan 24 2017
'Women Start-up Programme' takes off at IIMB, Bengaluru
Over 1700 women across India participated in Stage 1 of programme which was a 5-week online course to identify an idea and initiate a venture; two mentor panels assessed around 300 submissions selecting the top 50 for Stage 2.
Chandrika J. Chandwani, Jan 24 2017
Check encroachment using IIMB-RERI ‘raja kaluve’ tracker
Bangloreans need to have the survey number, village, hobli and taluk as found in the registration document to be able to use this portal.
Chandrika J. Chandwani, Jan 12 2017
Governance
How does Fire Department function in Bengaluru?
From diesel generator to water pumps and tanks to fire-extinguishing mechanism assembled on two-wheelers, Fire Department has interesting set of tools to deal with emergencies.
Nikhil R Reddy, Jan 26 2017
Water, Roads and Power
Let's change namma Bengaluru for better walkability
Take photos of the issues, post it on social media by tagging the authorities. Have faith: they will solve the issues for you!
Nadia Asif, Jan 26 2017
Environment
Bengaluru's own tree festival to be back in February
The tree festival will have much to offer for children and schools. Schools can participate in the festival by registering with Neralu.
Poornima Kannan, Jan 24 2017
Children & Schooling
Wisdom of a timeless classic decoded for children
Roopa Pai explained how Bhagawad Gita was a maths puzzle book and a self-help book, and how one can leverage the wisdom of the Gita to win over the Kauravas in one's own mind.
Nitya Deep, Dec 22 2016
People & Interviews
Remembering Xerxes Desai and his passion for urban issues
While Xerxes Desai was well known for his work at Titan and Tata companies, there was another side to him - his passion for urban issues in India.
News Desk, Jul 08 2016
Heritage
Bengaluru’s top architects open their studios to the public
Open Day by Bangalore Architects, River Hope's fourth annual event, makes the city's best known architecture firms and projects open to the public.
Krupa Rajangam, Dec 07 2016
Art and Leisure
Take a look at floral Gol Gumbaz at Lalbagh flower show
Glimpses from Republic Day flower show organised at Lalbagh, Bengaluru.
Abraham Koshy, Jan 25 2017
Business & Economy
‘Women Start-up Programme’ takes off at IIMB, Bengaluru
Over 1700 women across India participated in Stage 1 of programme which was a 5-week online course to identify an idea and initiate a venture; two mentor panels assessed around 300 submissions selecting the top 50 for Stage 2.
Chandrika J. Chandwani, Jan 24 2017
Features
