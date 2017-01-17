Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role  Be a Citizen Journalist  ?

Kaikondrahalli Lake captures everybody's heart, yet again!
Workshops, photography trails, storytelling sessions, organic food and a lot of fun - this is what Kakondrahalli lake festival witnessed.

More money to sweep, less for garbage collection in Bellandur

Bellandur, with its 100+ garbage dumps, had gained a special place in our garbage map. Now BBMP reduces door-to-door collection autos and increases street sweepers for the ward. Will it really help?

Bank accounts aren't helping these construction workers yet
They're supposed to have their salaries credited to their accounts. But for these migrant workers, realities are quite different. Why? Read on.

Is Bengaluru ready to drink treated sewage?
With more and more apartments installing sewage treatment plants, recycled water is available for use. After RO treatment, this water becomes potable. But are people drinking it?

19 years after land acquisition notification, farmers await govt action
Their lands were notified for Bangalore-Mysore infra corridor project 19 years ago. Now their land has no market value, they can't dare to plant something that's of value, can't renovate or rebuild their houses, and can't be assured of a secured future. A story of how flawed land acquisition policies put lives in jeopardy.

Lack of social infrastructure, transport, not considering the non-adherence to old master plan and many other issues came to fore during BDA's consultation for master plan.

