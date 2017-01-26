Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role Be a Citizen Journalist ☛ ?
The tree festival will have much to offer for children and schools. Schools can participate in the festival by registering with Neralu.
Over 1700 women across India participated in Stage 1 of programme which was a 5-week online course to identify an idea and initiate a venture; two mentor panels assessed around 300 submissions selecting the top 50 for Stage 2.
Pedestrians are the most-neglected species on the road. Their rights have been infringed by others' "ways".
Lack of social infrastructure, transport, not considering the non-adherence to old master plan and many other issues came to fore during BDA's consultation for master plan.
From diesel generator to water pumps and tanks to fire-extinguishing mechanism assembled on two-wheelers, Fire Department has interesting set of tools to deal with emergencies.
Bangloreans need to have the survey number, village, hobli and taluk as found in the registration document to be able to use this portal.
Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?
