Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role Be a Citizen Journalist ☛ ?
Bengaluru has been ranked as the second fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world, but owners of new innovative businesses find the journey far from smooth.
Recent regulation requiring even existing apartments in core, sewered areas of Bengaluru to compulsorily install STPs reeks of impracticality and an unfair targeting of apartment dwellers.
Roopa Pai explained how Bhagawad Gita was a maths puzzle book and a self-help book, and how one can leverage the wisdom of the Gita to win over the Kauravas in one's own mind.
Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?
Bengaluru has an under-utilised railway network, through which activists hoped to realise the dream of commuter railway. Is the central government's draft policy signalling the death of city's ambitions?
Continuous garbage dumping and fires on BDA land create grave health hazard for residents of Ward 198 in Anjanapura, but who's listening?
Every mayor wants to clean-up KR Market. G Padmavathi's challenge is no mean task as this photo essay shows.
Blogs and Columns
|
Open Day by Bangalore Architects, River Hope’s fourth annual event, makes the city’s best known architecture firms and projects open to the public.
|
Grab your last chance to recognize and honour an extraordinary Bengalurean.
|
A new beginning was made in HSR Layout, with children and parents along with teachers in a school campaigning for walking and cycling routes to the school.
We are working to resolve this and apologise for the inconvenience! Mail us if your favourite article is missing or not proper. You can also reach us through Twitter or Facebook!
Bengaluru This Week
Get our free weekly newsletter.
|
Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?
|
While the ubiquitous ‘carry-bag’ is at the receiving end of most citizen-centric moves against plastic usage, Raghu Varma draws attention to the many other buying choices we need to reconsider.
|
For years, residents and commuters along the Outer Ring Road have suffered due to ill-conceived and seemingly endless construction projects. Can't authorities address mobility issues in a more citizen-friendly manner?
Quick Post
Top Events
|Theater
|Concerts
|Dance
|Talk
|Exhibitions
|Sports
|Children
|All
Answers to some
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an FIR?»
ABCs of property papers»
How do I reach the airport »
How do I file a consumer complaint »
How do I file an RTI application »
RWH in a layout: how to start? »
How to setup a Rain Water Harvesting system »
How do I find my name in the voter rolls »
How to start a CSR initiative »
Any more questions? Ask us.
Join our special-interest Communities
Read the latest news on the topic, share your views and experiences.
|
Related to CSA and prevention.
|
Water issues, government plans, solutions and citizen initiatives.
|
Latest on garbage crisis & support to get started on SWM!