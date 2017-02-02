Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role  Be a Citizen Journalist  ?

Citizens deliberate on a people's vision for Bengaluru

An informal citizen meeting explored the possibilities of a proactive engagement with planning/governance of Bengaluru, in view of preparation of revised master plan for the city.

Leo Saldanha, Feb 02 2017
Learn about rights, maintenance, property laws for elders
Thumb_silvertalkies

Organised by Silver Talkies, an online magazine and engagement platform for senior citizens, the talk will cover the issues useful for senior citizens and families.

Reshmi Chakraborty, Jan 30 2017
Let's change namma Bengaluru for better walkability
Thumb_mayhem_created_by_inactive_signal_lights

Take photos of the issues, post it on social media by tagging the authorities. Have faith: they will solve the issues for you!

1 Nadia Asif, Jan 26 2017
How does Fire Department function in Bengaluru?
Thumb_water-pump-firefighter

From diesel generator to water pumps and tanks to  fire-extinguishing mechanism assembled on two-wheelers, Fire Department has interesting set of tools to deal with emergencies.

Nikhil R Reddy, Jan 26 2017
Take a look at floral Gol Gumbaz at Lalbagh flower show
Thumb_flowershow

Glimpses from Republic Day flower show organised at Lalbagh, Bengaluru.

3 Abraham Koshy, Jan 25 2017
Bengaluru's own tree festival to be back in February
Thumb_neralu

The tree festival will have much to offer for children and schools. Schools can participate in the festival by registering with Neralu.

Poornima Kannan, Jan 24 2017
Portal_cover_ashok

Environmental photographer and writer Deepa Mohan talks to Padma Ashok, wife of late wildlife activist Ashok Hallur, on their lives and activism.

Deepa Mohan, Jan 31 2017
Governance
