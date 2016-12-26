Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role  Be a Citizen Journalist  ?

Hurdles aplenty for innovative start-ups in Bengaluru
Thumb_job_loss

Bengaluru has been ranked as the second fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world, but owners of new innovative businesses find the journey far from smooth.

Akshatha M, Dec 26 2016
BWSSB STP rules: Creating more problems than solutions
Thumb_stp

Recent regulation requiring even existing apartments in core, sewered areas of Bengaluru to compulsorily install STPs reeks of impracticality and an unfair targeting of apartment dwellers. 

Wisdom of a timeless classic decoded for children
Thumb_roopa_pai

Roopa Pai explained how Bhagawad Gita was a maths puzzle book and a self-help book, and how one can leverage the wisdom of the Gita to win over the Kauravas in one's own mind.

Nitya Deep, Dec 22 2016
Govt needs to involve people in Light Rail planning

Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?

Proposed policy may not help Bengaluru's commuter rail dreams
Thumb_suburban_rail

Bengaluru has an under-utilised railway network, through which activists hoped to realise the dream of commuter railway. Is the central government's draft policy signalling the death of city's ambitions?

5 Khader B Syed, Dec 20 2016
Yet another Bengaluru layout battles garbage fires and apathy
Thumb_bcchs_garbage_burning

Continuous garbage dumping and fires on BDA land create grave health hazard for residents of Ward 198 in Anjanapura, but who's listening?

V K Srivatsa, Dec 19 2016
Portal_cover_kr-market-nikhil-reddy-20

Every mayor wants to clean-up KR Market. G Padmavathi's challenge is no mean task as this photo essay shows.

Nikhil R Reddy, Dec 27 2016
Public Messages

Bengaluru’s top architects open their studios to the public
Open Day by Bangalore Architects, River Hope&rsquo;s fourth annual event, makes the city&rsquo;s best known architecture firms and projects open to the public.
Krupa Rajangam, Dec 07 2016
Namma Bengaluru Awards 2016: Nominations close on November 30
Grab your last chance to recognize and honour an extraordinary Bengalurean.
Sunita Iyer, Nov 29 2016
Children walk and cycle to school on happy and safe routes in HSR Layout
A new beginning was made in HSR Layout, with children and parents along with teachers in a school campaigning for walking and cycling routes to the school.
Lakshmi Menon, Nov 17 2016
Sections
Governance
BWSSB STP rules: Creating more problems than solutions
Small_list_stp Recent BWSSB regulation requiring even existing apartments in core sewered areas of Bengaluru to compulsorily install STPs reeks of impracticality and an unfair targeting of apartment dwellers.
Nakul Heble, Pradeep Kuttuva, and Sharachchandra Lele , Dec 23 2016
Yet another Bengaluru layout battles garbage fires and apathy
Apartments struggle with 'manage your own sewage' rule
Water, Roads and Power
Mayor's challenge
Small_list_kr-market-nikhil-reddy-20 Every mayor wants to clean-up KR Market. G Padmavathi's challenge is no mean task as this photo essay shows.
Nikhil R Reddy, Dec 27 2016
Govt needs to involve people in Light Rail planning
Bellandur apartment citizens set example in reduce-reuse culture
Environment
A moth, not a hummingbird
Small_list_hummingbird2 If you happen to see Hummingbird Hawk Moth this winter, be assured that you have a lot of good luck on your plate!
Deepa Mohan, Dec 12 2016
Damsels dancing in nature!
There's a lot more we need to shun other than plastic bags!
Children & Schooling
Wisdom of a timeless classic decoded for children
Small_list_roopa_pai Roopa Pai explained how Bhagawad Gita was a maths puzzle book and a self-help book, and how one can leverage the wisdom of the Gita to win over the Kauravas in one's own mind.
Nitya Deep, Dec 22 2016
HSR Layout helps children walk and cycle to school
Celebrating young messengers of change in Bengaluru
People & Interviews
Remembering Xerxes Desai and his passion for urban issues
While Xerxes Desai was well known for his work at Titan and Tata companies, there was another side to him - his passion for urban issues in India.
News Desk, Jul 08 2016
18 bonded labourers rescued from Anekal brick kiln
Whitefield resident wants to help the blind identify Rupee notes. You can help him do it!
Heritage
Bengaluru’s top architects open their studios to the public
Small_list_river-hope-arch-open-day Open Day by Bangalore Architects, River Hope’s fourth annual event, makes the city’s best known architecture firms and projects open to the public.
Krupa Rajangam, Dec 07 2016
Your chance to chronicle Bengaluru’s forgotten local heroes
Toymaker narrates the story of Chennapatna toys
Art and Leisure
Literature to interactions to workshops, something for all at BLF-2016
Small_list_blf_logo Ramachandra Guha to Chetan Bhagat to Sanjeev Kapoor, many eminent speakers will participate in the literature festival. Children have a separate section with curated programmes exclusively for them.
News Desk, Dec 14 2016
African Portraits photo expo encourages dialogue around racism in India
Artists aspire to make Venkatappa Art Gallery a vibrant public space
Business & Economy
Hurdles aplenty for innovative start-ups in Bengaluru
Small_list_job_loss Bengaluru has been ranked as the second fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world, but owners of new innovative businesses in the city find the journey far from smooth.
Akshatha M, Dec 26 2016
Big change through small change: What does it mean for small trader?
Demonetisation not a long term solution, says expert
Features
Dec 27 2016
Small_list_kr-market-nikhil-reddy-20
Mayor's challenge
Dec 12 2016
Small_list_hummingbird2
A moth, not a hummingbird
Dec 12 2016
Small_list_damselfly
Damsels dancing in nature!
Nov 21 2016
Small_list_trainspotter
Emojis ease Hosur-Bengaluru train commute
ARCHIVE
This site is undergoing fixes. Some older articles may not be visible.
We are working to resolve this and apologise for the inconvenience! Mail us if your favourite article is missing or not proper. You can also reach us through Twitter or Facebook!

Bengaluru This Week

Get our free weekly newsletter.


Voices

No more real estate scams please, involve people in Light Rail planning
Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?
Amith Subramanian Pallavoor, Dec 21 2016
There's a lot more we need to shun other than plastic bags!
While the ubiquitous &lsquo;carry-bag&rsquo; is at the receiving end of most citizen-centric moves against plastic usage, Raghu Varma draws attention to the many other buying choices we need to reconsider.
Raghu Varma, Nov 29 2016
A road where construction never ends, nor do traffic snarls
For years, residents and commuters along the Outer Ring Road have suffered due to ill-conceived and seemingly endless construction projects. Can't authorities address mobility issues in a more citizen-friendly manner?
Amith Subramanian Pallavoor, Nov 25 2016
Citizen Matters, Chennai Newwindow

How Jaya turned sleepy Madras into vibrant Chennai

Kalyan N Arun, 12 Dec 2016

Chennai mourns the passing of an icon, quietly

Meenakshi Ramesh, 06 Dec 2016

Upcycling: A citizen’s guide to creatively reducing landfill waste

Bhavani A P, 28 Nov 2016

What demonetisation means for common man on Chennai streets

Bhavani A P, 21 Nov 2016

Five lessons from Sholinganallur apartment’s waste management

Harsha Koda, 18 Nov 2016

 
 

 

Answers to some
Frequently Asked Questions

What is an FIR?»
ABCs of property papers»
How do I reach the airport »
How do I file a consumer complaint »
How do I file an RTI application »
RWH in a layout: how to start? »
How to setup a Rain Water Harvesting system »
How do I find my name in the voter rolls »
How to start a CSR initiative »


Any more questions? Ask us.

 

Bengaluru In & Around

Join our special-interest Communities

Read the latest news on the topic, share your views and experiences.

Child Safety

Related to CSA and prevention.
Better Water Management

Water issues, government plans, solutions and citizen initiatives.
Kasa Muktha

Latest on garbage crisis & support to get started on SWM!
Topics
Sections
Get Involved
Awards
Subscribe
Shop
Social media
 
 
 

From Aug 2013, published with support from Oorvani Foundation, a champion of public-funded media for the new India.

Oorvani Foundation
Also see our sister publication