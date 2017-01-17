Hot Topics» Drain encroachments: British era maps? | On sanctioning plans | BBMP-BDA role Be a Citizen Journalist ☛ ?
Workshops, photography trails, storytelling sessions, organic food and a lot of fun - this is what Kakondrahalli lake festival witnessed.
Bangloreans need to have the survey number, village, hobli and taluk as found in the registration document to be able to use this portal.
Bellandur, with its 100+ garbage dumps, had gained a special place in our garbage map. Now BBMP reduces door-to-door collection autos and increases street sweepers for the ward. Will it really help?
They're supposed to have their salaries credited to their accounts. But for these migrant workers, realities are quite different. Why? Read on.
With more and more apartments installing sewage treatment plants, recycled water is available for use. After RO treatment, this water becomes potable. But are people drinking it?
Their lands were notified for Bangalore-Mysore infra corridor project 19 years ago. Now their land has no market value, they can't dare to plant something that's of value, can't renovate or rebuild their houses, and can't be assured of a secured future. A story of how flawed land acquisition policies put lives in jeopardy.
Lack of social infrastructure, transport, not considering the non-adherence to old master plan and many other issues came to fore during BDA's consultation for master plan.
Open Day by Bangalore Architects, River Hope’s fourth annual event, makes the city’s best known architecture firms and projects open to the public.
Grab your last chance to recognize and honour an extraordinary Bengalurean.
Bringing Light Rail system to Bengaluru will involve redeveloping 5042 acres of land. Can the government turn this into an example of participatory democracy?
While the ubiquitous ‘carry-bag’ is at the receiving end of most citizen-centric moves against plastic usage, Raghu Varma draws attention to the many other buying choices we need to reconsider.
For years, residents and commuters along the Outer Ring Road have suffered due to ill-conceived and seemingly endless construction projects. Can't authorities address mobility issues in a more citizen-friendly manner?
